Trans woman arrested trying to burn 'Blue Lives Matter' flag at Philly Pride

A trans woman was arrested for allegedly trying to set a 'Blue Lives Matter' flag on fire during the Philly Pride Parade on June 10. (PPD)

A trans woman from New Jersey was arrested during the Philadelphia Pride Parade for allegedly trying to burn a pro-cop "Blue Lives Matter" flag at 12th and Locust streets.

The 18-year-old woman, of Woodbine, NJ, was identified by police by her former name, Ryan Segin. She was arrested for "attempting to set a thin blue line American Flag on fire while in a crowd" at 12:10 p.m. on June 10, a police report said. The incident was in the heart of Philly's Gayborhood during the Philadelphia Pride Parade. She reportedly did not actually start a fire, but was about to when police spotted her with lighter fluid.

The flag was an American flag design with blue stripes, referred to as a Blue Lives Matter flag, typically used as a pro-police symbol.

The woman, whose trans name was not immediately available, now faces charges of attempted arson, risking a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.

She was incarcerated on $5,000 bail. Supporters posted her bail on June 11 but were still waiting for her release as of press-time, while posting complaints on social media that she had been detained at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility, a men's jail, and criticizing media for posting her "dead name."

"Pride was a riot started by a trans woman of color protesting police violence. Yesterday a trans woman was arrested at Philly pride for trying to burn a 'blue lives matter' flag. There is nothing more in the spirit of pride than what she did," said a Twitter user identified as Anna Moone. "She is a hero & should be celebrated."