Trio of teens charged as adults for allegedly robbing, killing homeless man

A 57-year-old homeless man was left to die on the sidewalk after Thanksgiving.

From left, Brandon Conrad, 14, Emmanuel Harris, 17, and Malik Page, 15, are charged as adults for the recent robbery and murder of a homeless man in Mayfair. (PPD)

Police announced Monday that they have charged three teenagers as adults for the death of a homeless man during a robbery in Mayfair.

Brandon Conrad, 14, and Malik Page, 16, both of Oakmont Street near Torresdale Avenue, are charged with murder, conspiracy and robbery, while Emmanuel Harris, 17, of the 4400 block of Shelmire Street, is charged with attempted murder. All three were arrested on Sunday.

Police say the group of teenagers, all students at Abraham Lincoln High School, accosted victim Kevin Cullen, 57, just before 6 p.m. on the 4200 block of Loring Street in Mayfair on Sunday, Nov. 26, after Thanksgiving.

The trio beat the victim so hard against a nearby brick wall, one neighbor later told police she felt it inside her house. Witnesses also told police the teens laughed as they fled the scene.

"They were laughing, like it was funny," a witness told 6ABC. "They hit his head into a wall so hard I felt it in my house on the second floor."

Police called to the scene discovered Kevin Cullen, 57, unconscious with his pockets turned inside-out, police said. Some 12 hours later, he was pronounced dead at Aria Torresdale Hospital.

Cullen was described by authorities as being transient or homeless. An obituary described him as a lifelong resident of the Mayfair neighborhood and a 1979 graduate of Father Judge High School.