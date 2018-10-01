Protests planned as Trump visits electrical industry convention in Philly

Fresh off announcing his new trade-deal with Mexico and Canada, President Trump will be visiting Philadelphia on Tuesday for a speech, which is expected to draw numerous protesters.

Trump will be in Philly to speak at the convention of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), to be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. NECA is a trade association representing electrical contractors nationwide. NECA says its members represent $160 billion in the power, light and communication technology and electrical industries.

Trump made frequent visits in recent years to Pennsylvania, the state he recently said he "dreams about" campaigning for in 2020, and including for the anniversary of 9/11 at Shanksville, Pa.

Speaking to NECA, Trump is sure to tout his just-completed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade agreement proposed to replace the former NAFTA deal, but which has to pass Congress to become law.

"President Trump is expected to discuss the growing economy, tax reform, and apprenticeships," organizers from NECA said.

Protests against Trump in Philly

Naturally, President Trump showing up in Philly is leading to plans for anti-Trump protests, related to not just the president in general, his trade proposals and his Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Refuse Fascism Philly Facebook group has set up a Facebook event for a protest outside the Convention Center.

"Trump is coming to Philly on Tuesday (Oct. 2) to speak at the NECA 2018 Convention at the Philadelphia Convention Center, and we must give him the fitting un-welcome that he deserves," organizers wrote. "Trump and his whole regime are illegitimate because they are FASCIST, and they must be removed from power immediately. Only a sustained, nonviolent movement of tens of thousands that grows into millions of people—pouring into the streets and not stopping—can do that. Let's start now."

The organizers urged attendees to bring noisemakers, "megaphones, instruments, and anything else that can amplify our presence."

How to see Trump speak in Philly

Trump is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The talk will take place inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 1101 Arch St. Only registered guests will be allowed entrance to the NECA convention.

The address will also be streamed live online at www.WhiteHouse.gov.