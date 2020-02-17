Two more former prosecutors sue DA Krasner

Two more prosecutors fired by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner have sued him and the city.

The two prosecutors allege that Krasner fired them due to age discrimination. Inquirer.com reports that E. Marc Costanzo, a former chief of the Special Investigations Unit and Mark Gilson, a homicide prosecutor, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Philly last week.

Six people have alleged race or age discrimination after being let go.

It was reported that three former employees filed a suit in September that alleged age discrimination. Those who filed included Michelle Seidner; she worked in the Economic and Cyber Crime Unit, and one by former prosecutors Carlos Vega and Joseph Whitehead Jr.

Tami Levin, a former director of the Victim Witness Services Unit, alleged race discrimination in her case.

Inquirer.com reports that in January 2018, over 30 employees were called into the office, while it was closed and they were ordered to resign or be fired. This took place three days after Krasner took office.

Costanzo and Gilson were both 58 years old at the time and refused to resign, their suit says. It also alleges that they were told to clear out their offices that day. They say they were targeted due to their age. The suit also states that they were replaced with less experienced and younger attorneys whose workload could have been handled by Costanzo and Gilson.

It was reported that Costanzo and Gilson are seeking damages for past and future lost wages and benefits. Inquirer.com reports that the suit was filed by Robert Davitch and Sidney Gold, who have a Center City practice.

It was reported that Gilson currently works for the Pennsylvania Office of Disciplinary Counsel and investigates and prosecutes complaints against lawyers.

Costanzo has most recently worked in the Appeals Unit.

On Monday, Jane Roh, a Krasner’s spokesperson, told Inquirer.com that: “We do not comment on litigation involving our office. However, I can address hiring and employment in our office generally: All non-represented personnel in the district attorney’s office, which includes assistant district attorneys, unit supervisors, and first assistant DAs, are at-will employees who may be terminated at any time by the duly elected district attorney.”