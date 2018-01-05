'Divisive' Dr. Umar Johnson accused of misrepresentation by state psychology board

Dr. Umar Johnson, aka Dr. Umar Ifatunde, is someone whose beliefs veer considerably from the mainstream, and in some cases could even be considered hate speech.

But controversy and the label of "black nationalist" hasn't stopped the Philly thinker, who call himself as the "Prince of Pan-Afrikanism," from building an audience of some 350,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook with his Afrocentric views, criticism of the U.S. education system and medical industry, and conservative social views like opposition to homosexuality and interracial marriage.

Johnson claims that since 2014, he had fundraised hundreds of thousands of dollars from followers for his planned Frederick Douglass Marcus Garvey Leadership Academy.

But on Jan. 8, Johnson's credibility will be questioned by the state at a hearing in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania's State Board of Psychology has accused Johnson of presenting himself as a psychologist without a license. They say they could charge Johnson $10,000 per violation. The state declined to comment on how they became aware of Johnson's case but said they investigate every potential violation whether they learn of it from from law enforcement, media accounts or a complaint.

Johnson, just back from a Kwanzaa speaking tour and gearing up to visit Asia later this month, did not respond to Metro's request for comment. But he asserted in a letter to the state that he has been a "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Certified School Psychologist" since 2001.

"I take my job as a school psychologist very seriously, and I respect the profession of psychology a great deal, as to become a psychologist has been a goal of mine since attending elementary school in North Philadelphia," Johnson wrote the state, adding that he is interested in meeting them so he can become a licensed psychologist.

On social media accounts, Johnson has accused the state of persecuting him, lashed out at journalists who report on him, questioned who reported him to the authorities and even accused his father, Philly social justice activist Jamal Johnson, of betrayal. (That beef has apparently been squashed - Jamal Johnson said his son "has me and my family's full support.") He posted numerous videos from a hotel room in Harrisburg on Jan. 5 on his @drumarjohnson Instagram account, but the account was suspended as of Jan. 6.

As far as his background, some of it checks out. The family of abolitionist Fredrick Douglass denies that Johnson is a descendant of Douglass, but acknowledged he is a 'blood-relative' of the family (he says he is the great-grandson of Douglass' cousin Steven Bailey). Johnson says he spent years working for the School District of Philadelphia, which the district confirmed. He says he has worked for Chester-Upland School District and various charter schools. His 2012 PhD from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine was confirmed by TheRoot.com.

He was also identified as a certified school psychologist in a 2010 lawsuit that used his testimony to argue that Lower Merion School District had disproportionately placed children of color in remedial classes. The case was later dismissed, but that theme has been the focus of much of Johnson's work. In 2013, he published the book "Psycho-Academic Holocaust: The Special Education and ADHD Wars Against Black Boys." Massive audiences have been transfixed by his attacks on the effects of prescription medications on African American youths and the failures of the U.S. educational system.

With hundreds of YouTube and Instagram videos and Facebook postings about these and other subjects, Johnson is a prolific cultural figure whose ideas and approach are not entirely dissimilar from that of fellow social media conspiracy star Alex Jones of Infowars.

But while Jones makes money selling diet supplements and energy drinks, Johnson has been fundraising for his school. At one point he set a goal of $5 million and said his school would occupy the now-defunct HBCU St. Paul's in Virginia . But he has never released records of his fundraising or obtained an official 501(c)(3) certification.

And like Jones, Johnson remains at the fringes of mainstream culture over his extreme social views, with many accusing him of bigotry.

Johnson has promulgated the theory that vaccines cause autism and that AIDS and Ebola were manmade. He has been accused of hate speech for opposing homosexuality and interracial marriage. He has extreme views about racial purity and social restrictions. For example, he said that girls at his planned school would face expulsion if they had "unnatural hair," which he defined as "perm, wig, weave, European hair colors, extensions, sew-ins, straightening comb, etc." In 2016, he was yanked at the last minute from delivering a commencement speech at Martin Luther King High School in West Oak Lane.

"He's divisive, he's a bit off-putting, but I'd be dishonest to say there isn't an audience for the type of narratives and thought-processes he puts out there," said Chris Norris, aka Flood the Drummer, a local activist and writer who is the acting morning host on WURD 900. "He calls himself the prince of pan-Afrikanism. I think a lot of people don't even know what that means ... There will always be an audience for Dr. Umar Johnson, but it will not be a wide audience, and I will not be in it."

