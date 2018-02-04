Underdog love leads to Eagles support across the nation

The Eagles road to the Super Bowl ended on Sunday after a massive wave of support emerged for the underdog squad.

The Crowd Pleaserz breakdancing family dons Eagles regalia while dancing at City Hall station ahead of Super Bowl LII. (Kait Moore)

The Eagles satisfied their city's dreams on Sunday when they defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII.

Ahead of the big game, few people were seen in Philly who weren’t donning Eagles regalia.

That included the Crowd Pleaserz, the well-known breakdancing family, who were spotted wearing all green on the Broad Street line and at City Hall station.

“We all love you and know you’ll play the best game of your lives!” Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted ahead of kickoff. “Bring it home!”

Interest in the Patriots-Eagles matchup drove intense bidding on the game. And most bettors were going for the Eagles, even though odds at Las Vegas bookeepers generally favored the Patriots, ESPN reported.

Various bookies in Vegas reported 65 to 70 to even 85 percent of their bets being placed on the Birds.

Support for the Eagles also drove at least four separate $1 million bets being placed on the Birds ahead of the game, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks organizations.

One $1 million bet was reported place on the Pats. That's a total of five million-dollar bets, compared to just one recorded for last year's Pats-Falcons Super Bowl.

A lot of Eagles fans were very happy after watching their team sink the Pats on Sunday.