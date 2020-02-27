An update on Philly's safe injection site

On Thursday, US Attorney William McSwain announced he is planning on filing an appeal to stop a safe injection site from opening in South Philadelphia.

Safehouse, a nonprofit group, announced on Wednesday that they were planning to open America’s first safe-injection site. They announced that it would be located in South Philly. Those plans have been put on hold.

Safehouse says that at least one person a week dies of overdosing in South Philly.

CBS reported that McSwain asked US District Judge Gerald McHugh to stay his decision as the appeal unfolds.

McSwain shared a statement Thursday about the appeal, which said, “The sad fact is that Safehouse’s secretive, haphazard ‘plan’ has not been vetted with any of the affected neighborhood residents, community groups, city council members, state representatives or state senators. It is being unfairly foisted on them on the assumption that they don’t matter.”

On the opposition, there is also a lot of support for the injection site. It was reported that there are about 1,100 overdose deaths in Philly each year.

The Safehouse plan will allow people to bring drugs into a controlled and clinic-like setting, which allows them to get treatment if they overdose. The site will also have resources that include treatment, counseling and other health services.

The past year, McHugh held evidentiary hearings about a drug law dubbed the “crackhouse statute.” McSwain thinks it violated the statute, but McHugh found it did not violate the law.

McHugh wrote in filings that the goal of Safehouse is to “reduce drug use, not facilitate it, and accordingly, (the law) does not prohibit Safehouse’s proposed conduct.”

The news of the opening shocked residents and council members. City Council met Thursday to discuss the situation.

CBS reports that in the past overall, City Council voted yes on the approval of the eventual site.

A resident said during a press conference Wednesday that, “Where were you to tell us about what was going on? You were all silent, and you were silent because you snuck it in. You blindsided us. So tell everybody in South Philly, generations of families who don’t leave, who have college degrees, who sit there and stay in their community, who raise our children there, because for you that’s the street you go down when you go to an Eagles game and a Sixers game. You don’t sit there and live in that community, you don’t walk on date night like my husband and I do to Passyunk Avenue.”

As community concerns grow, Safehouse lost its lease.

According to Inquirer.com, the landlords for Constitution Health Plaza, which is where Safehouse was planning on opening the country’s first safe injection site, canceled the lease.

It was reported that the lease was canceled because of the community concerns surrounding the site.

Mayor Kenney released a statement on the incident, which says, “After Safehouse voluntarily delayed its opening so it could focus on meeting with the community, the building owner alerted the city that he was no longer interested in moving forward with the lease.”

Kenney added, “In light of this development and the strong concerns voiced over the past two days, it’s clear that no site will open imminently. I am glad that this will allow Safehouse more time to examine its options, and to engage the community. It will allow those with concerns more time to get answers. And it will allow everyone to take a deep breath and focus on the ultimate goal of this effort: to save the lives of fellow Philadelphians who are struggling with addiction. I remain convinced that overdose prevention sites do save lives—as they have in more than 100 cities around the world. I remain committed to moving forward in a deliberate, thoughtful, and collaborative way to open a site that will save lives.”