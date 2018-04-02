Villanova fans turn out for championship victory

Tasha Boland, a senior at Villanova, cheers during the National Championship game between Villanova and Michigan in the Villanova Room during a student game watch event on campus, April 2, 2018.

Students cheer for Villanova at the Villanova National Championship Student Game Watch in the Connelly Center lobby on campus, April 2, 2018.

While Villanova's Wildcats were away on Monday night for the championship game, which resulted in another basketball title for the school after a 79-62 win over Michigan, fans and fellow students cheered on the team from a viewing party hosted at their home campus.

The cause for the festivities was Nova's Wildcats making it for the second time to the NCAA Championship. Coach Jay Wright led Villanova back to the NCAA championship game for its second title in three years on Monday.

Check out photos of how some fans showed their team spirit at the viewing party as the game was underway.