Villanova University Italy study abroad program cut short

On Wednesday, Villanova University announced that it was bringing home students studying abroad in Italy due to the uptick in coronavirus cases.

The school released a statement that says, “Given the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in Northern Italy, we have made the decision to bring home our students who are abroad in Italy.”

Additionally, the statement says, “The University is in close contact with other study abroad programs in which Villanova students are participating and will determine appropriate responses to additional disruptions caused by the coronavirus.”

Inquirer.com reports that 52 students will be impacted by this. It is not clear when they will be returning to the states. A Villanova spokesperson told outlets that the university is flying back students from Milan, Rome, Urbino and Florence, Italy.

It was also reported that students will head straight home for their spring break. At this time, it was not clarified by officials if the students will be quarantined at first.

Villanova students spoke with CBS and senior Julia Wallace said, “All the hype shouldn’t be so crazy. We’re just being careful to make sure that people are safe.”

Besides Asia, Italy has had one of the largest outbreaks of the virus, and the BBC reports that there have been at least 400 cases of infection in the coutry, with 12 deaths as of Thursday morning.

It was reported that students learned about the decision through an email sent out campus-wide.

The school’s statement on the situation also stated, “Villanova has an emergency preparedness team consisting of leaders from across our campus who are meeting regularly and who are reviewing information from outside experts to assess how the virus may affect our campus and those who are overseas.”

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Philly or on Villanova’s Main Line campus.