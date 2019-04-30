Violent Vermont fugitive Leroy Headley thought to be in Philly

The US Marshals are offering a reward of up to $10,000.00 for information that leads to the arrest of Leroy Headley. https://www.usmarshals.gov/

Authorities are searching for a known fugitive from Vermont said to be in Philadelphia.

The U.S. Marshals Service, and Vermont Violent Offender Task Force (VVOTF) is offering a reward of up to $10,000.00 for information that leads to the arrest of Leroy Headley wanted by the South Burlington Police Department for second degree murder charges.

Authorities say Headley, 37, shot and killed his domestic partner and mother of his children, Anette Lumumba on May 3, 2018. An arrest warrant was issued for Headley on May 4, 2018. Additionally, an arrest warrant has been issued for Headley’s arrest, stemming from a pre-existing pending criminal matter, charging him with Sexual Assault on a Minor.

Detectives told ABC 6 Philadelphia that Headley traveled to West Philadelphia shortly after that and may still be staying in the area under an alias.

“Headley’s criminal conduct and disregard for the law has made his apprehension a top priority,” the U.S. Marshal for the District of Vermont Bradley LaRose said in a statement posted on USMarshals.gov. “Although Headley has avoided apprehension for almost a year, this investigation remains active and intensive.”

Headley is originally from Jamaica and has ties across the U.S., Jamaica, and Canada. He is described as a black male, 5’6” to 5’7” tall, medium / average build with brown hair and brown eyes. US Marshals believe that Headley may shaved his head or changed his appearance, may have befriended people under an assumed name and may be residing with an unsuspecting companion.

According to VTDigger.com, authorities found Headley’s Nissan Pathfinder in Albany, New York, on May 18. Headley’s iPhone, the gun used in the homicide, and what appeared to be a suicide note were all in the vehicle, though police do not believe Headley went through with killing himself.

Police in three Chittenden County towns had over 160 interactions with Headley over the last five years, many of which were related to domestic violence or other disturbances, according to the Burlington Free Press.

Court records obtained by VTDigger show that Anako Lumumba, 33, a nurse and the mother of two of Headley’s children, filed complaints in April and December last year telling police that Headley had guns and was threatening to kill her. She reportedly claimed that he was stalking her, prevented her from meeting other people, obsessively called her phone and sent her threatening texts.

“I am afraid that he physically threatens me because he is in possession of a loaded gun and what he says at times is very disturbing and unsettling,” she wrote in a request for a relief-from-abuse order on Dec. 2, 2017.

Judge Dennis Pearson vacated the order and dismissed further action on Dec. 5, 2017 after Lumumba failed to appear for a scheduled hearing, according to records from the Chittenden County Superior Court family division, according to the Burlington Free Press. Police also stopped their efforts to seize Headley’s guns that day.

Headley was also charged in with sexual assault against two 13-year-old girls in March 2017.

Anyone with information on Headley's whereabouts is asked to call U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.