Volunteers and Water Department remove shocking 245 tons of garbage from Schuykill

The Schuylkill River, like all waterways, has more than its fair share of trash. Over its 135-mile course from near Pottsville and through Reading to Philadelphia, the problem is not people throwing waste into the Schuylkill – but litter from the populated areas along the river, which flows into the river due to precipitation and groundwater.

How bad is the problem? Well, during just four days of cleaning by Philadelphia Water Department officials and volunteers this autumn at one small spot along the river was taken over by illegal dumpers, a total of nearly 245 tons of waste was pulled out of the river – a quantity the Water Department described as "eye-popping."

That's about enough material to fill more than 400 10-yard dumpsters – or roughly equal to 32,700 households each dumping a 15-pound bag of garbage straight into the river, the Water Department said.

The effort was targeted at a specific site near Falls Bridge where tires and construction wastes were beginning to mount – not far from two intakes where drinking water for Philadelphians was flowing in from the Schuylkill.

"We organized the massive cleanup effort after learning about a short-dumping site where construction debris, tires, and litter were piled high," the Water Department wrote in a blog post.

Over three days in September, the Water Department reported removing 227 tons of waste from the dumping site. On Dec. 1, they reconvened and pulled out another 17.2 tons.

Water Department staff were joined by staff from other departments, including Streets and Parks and Rec, as well as volunteers from United By Blue, a Philly-based clothing and accessories retailer that pledges to remove one pound of waste from waterways for each product sold (so far, their website claims to have removed 1,501,236 pounds of waste).

While some of the waste just trash, some can be reused. Recyclables like plastic bottles were removed, while fill and gravel recovered can be reused by the city for projects like street repair, and the nearly 500 tires removed are set to be recycled by Bridgestone Tires. The city has also placed new access gates and new "no dumping" signs in the area to prevent future dumping.

It may seem hard to believe, but the Schuylkill River, the scenic waterway that shapes Philadelphia, has come a long way the last half-century.

It was so severely polluted in the 1940s from unchecked upstream industry that barely a living creature or fish was found in its water. But after a massive clean-up from 1947-51 and due to new regulations, in past decades it has become an environmental success story. While it has not yet reached its historic standard of water of "uncommon purity," it remains a clean example of how a waterway can gradually regenerate when pollution is curbed.

And the work continues, to remove plastic bottles and other litter. From July 2017 to June 2018, the Water Department estimated their Waterways Restoration Team removed a total of 3.2 million pounds of trash and debris from local creeks, rivers and their banks.

In 2018 alone, Water Department and United Blue worked on 12 cleanups – one of which was the above Falls Bridge clean-up – and removed a total of 422,324 pounds, they said.