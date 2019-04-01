Wawa in Philly given the green light to sell beer

Beer enthusiasts of the Philly area, rejoice!

Wawa put up big bucks for your beer drinking pleasure.

According to the Philly Patch, their liquor license was approved on Friday. Though it remains a mystery which Wawa was granted the right to sling suds.

Action News Philadelphia reported that Wawas in Philadelphia and Delaware County put bids of $186,357 and $160,357 respectively.

"We don't have any specifics available or plans we can share at this time," Wawa told Action News.

The top bidders have 14 days from the date of each Notice of Selection to remit full bid payment to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. After that, each auction winner has six months to declare their intentions and file a license application with the board.

Wawa submitted their bids in March, but just announced this boozy breakthrough last week. Presently, one Wawa in Chadds Ford is the sole Wawa allowed to sell beer in Pennsylvania.

Over 100 Wawas are able to sell beer in other states like Florida and Virginia, but the news of green-lighted beer sales in a state with such strict liquor laws as Pennsylvania is a major victory for the chain, which used to sell beer at their location on Penn’s campus back in the 1990s. This did not last long, according to Philly Voice, holding out until 2001.

According to Philly Mag, Wawa’s winning bid is a steal compared suburban rates. They cite the supermarket chain Giant, who once bid more than $450,000 for a license in Abington Township. There are 19 Wawa locations within a five-mile radius of Philly.

Many Wawa fans took to Twitter, either to enjoy or mock the announcement of booze for sale.

So help me, the broad and walnut Wawa does NOT need beer. That ones already enough of a hot mess. — Not Bob Ross 👨‍🎨 (@artisticdork) March 31, 2019

Wawa selling alcohol will save a lot of people from DUIs because you can just grab you beer and a meatball parm and be on your way — jack mcpeak (@mcpeakj1) March 31, 2019

I’ve been able to buy beer in Wawa for a year now hahaha it’s great — Erik Bond (@erikbond) April 1, 2019