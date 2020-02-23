A weekend in crime: Philly

The Philadelphia Police Department had another busy weekend, with four people shot along with two dogs.

Friday

A pregnant woman was killed in a double shooting Friday evening.

The incident occurred right before 6 p.m. on Ninth Street between Dauphin and York streets, according to Inquirer.com.

NBC reports that the victim was six-months pregnant.

It was reported that the 30-something woman was shot in the chest, and a 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and the left shoulder.

ABC reports that two to three men fired the shots from a silver minivan.

The man who was shot drove the woman to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Outlets report that the woman was pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m.

There was an emergency c-section performed on the woman in hopes of saving the baby. The baby was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m., according to Inquirer.com.

Police told outlets that a weapon was recovered, but there have been no arrests as of Sunday morning.

Saturday

At around 2:40 a.m., a drive-by shooting took place in the Chinatown section of Philly.

ABC reports that the incident took place when the victim was exiting his vehicle, on the 100 block of North 10th Street, near Cherry Street. As the victim exited his car, another car pulled up. It was reported that the driver of the second car opened fire on the 34-year-old victim. He was shot in the stomach.

ABC reports that the victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is listed in critical condition.

Police told outlets that the gunman was driving a black Lexus and was last seen going east on Cherry Street.

Another incident occurred early Saturday morning, which involved a man and a dog.

CBS reported that a person shot and killed a dog in the Hunting Park section of the city. They reported that the incident occurred in the 3700 block of North Watts Street.

Police told CBS that a man was walking a dog named Courage, when he lost his grip on the dog while grabbing something from his truck. A witness told police that the dog ran towards a man on the sidewalk, and the man took out a handgun and shot the dog twice. The gunman ran away.

Sunday

At around midnight on Sunday, a gunman shot a man and one his two pit bulls.

The incident occurred in the Germantown section of the city, outside of Wyncote Beer Deli at 65th Street and Wyncote Avenue, according to ABC.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Nicholas DeBlasis told NBC that, “They responded and located the man who was shot four times. Twice in his hands and twice in his legs.”

DeBlasis added, “One of the pit bulls was also shot.”

Police told media that the dogs ran from the scene.

It was reported that the man is in stable condition. At this time, the motive is not clear.

It is being reported that police are reviewing surveillance footage for clues.

If you or anyone you know has any information about any incidents, you are urged to contact Philly PD at 215.686.TIPS, (8477). You can also email tips to them at tips@phillypolice.com. Additionally, you can fill out an online form.