A weekend in Philly crime

Over the past weekend, there were shootings, stabbings and even an ambulance car chase in another dramatic weekend of Philly crime.

Friday

Police reported that on Friday night, there was a shooting incident. Police were called to a private residence for an unresponsive male. The incident occurred within the 2000 block of E. Clementine Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 31-year-old black man shot once in the head, and a 36-year-old man shot in the shoulder. Police told Metro that both were pronounced dead on the scene at 6:33 p.m.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered.

Shortly after, at 6:40 p.m., there was a stabbing incident within the 200 block of S. Frazier Street.

Police report that a 34-year-old black male was stabbed once in the upper left chest. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition. The victim was transferred to Presbyterian Hospital for more treatment. No arrests have been made.

On Friday night, a suspect stole an ambulance in Northeast Philadelphia and led Philly PD on a car chase that lasted over an hour.

ABC reports that at 9:20 p.m., a man jumped into an ambulance after officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call. The incident took place at the Roosevelt Inn, which is located within the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

The shirtless suspect was described by authorities as “combative.” The suspect jumped into the ambulance and drove towards a Philly PD officer, outlets report.

The officer discharged their weapon, hitting the suspect twice in the leg and once in the side. The man continued to drive, despite being shot.

The suspect took charge of radio according to ABC, and he can be heard saying, “Do you believe in the Lord Jesus Christ?” and he was also heard saying that, “I want to get back to the Roosevelt Inn. I want my wife.”

The suspect warned Philly PD to stay away and was heard saying, “Stay back, I’m telling you. Don’t try to open that back door.”

The chase took place on the roads of Northeast Philly. It was reported that at least twice, the suspect stopped and made contact with officers, before taking off again.

ABC reports he drove through a gas station, drove over a median, and also drove down one-way streets. ABC says that at one point, a tow truck driver got involved and tried to collide with the suspect.

It was reported that the pursuit lasted almost 90 minutes. It eventually ended within the 2700 block of Tolbut Street, when the ambulance stopped on a front lawn.

The suspect was only wearing boxer shorts. He was taken into custody as well as the hospital.

Police told outlets that charges are still pending and that the injured officer during the chase was treated and released.

Saturday

ABC reports that police are investigating after a stabbing occurred in South Philadelphia.

It was reported that a man was stabbed in a chest and face during an attempted robbery. The 48-year-old victim is in critical condition.

ABC says the incident took place right before 9:30 p.m. within the 1200 block of South 7th Street. No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

CBS reports a shooting incident that took place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It was reported that the incident took place within the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue. The victim is a 22-year-old male who was shot once in his head and once in his back. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to CBS.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and there is an ongoing investigation.

On Saturday night, a man was arrested in connection to a West Philly shooting, according to CBS.

The shooting happened before 8:30 p.m. within the 5000 block of Chancellor Street.

It was reported that a 44-year-old man was shot in his right knee and is in stable condition. He was taken to the hospital, and it was reported that a man has been arrested, but there is no further information.

According to the Philly PD stats, there have been at least 58 homicides since the start of 2020.

If you or anyone you know has any information, you are urged to call Philly PD at 215.686.TIPS (8477). You can also email Philly PD at tips@phillypolice.com. Additionally, you can fill out a form online.