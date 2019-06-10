Philadelphia Police: 2 killed, 9 wounded in citywide weekend shootings

Two men are dead, and nine other people were injured during a slew of shootings across Philadelphia between Saturday and Sunday night.

Police have made no arrests in connection to the carnage, and are asking the public for help.



On Saturday night, around 8 p.m., a 46-year-old man was shot and killed on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue in Upper Roxborough.

Police told CBS Philly that the victim was a “big player,” who was linked to a multi-million dollar drug operation. Authorities reportedly found 20 kilos of cocaine inside the victim’s apartment and outside in the parking lot, with an estimated street value of $2 million.

Later that evening, a 44-year-old man was also shot and critically wounded in Mill Creek, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Then, the next day, one man died and eight others were injured in seven separate reported shootings throughout an exceptionally violent Sunday afternoon.

In West Philadelphia, Police say a 21-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and another 28-year-old man were injured in a shooting on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street in at about 2:30 p.m.

Just over an hour later, Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the neck and a 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder were shot by two suspects. Authorities said that the victims were attempting to purchase drugs behind a restaurant on Frankford and Cottman Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia, at about 3:45 pm..

About ten minutes later, a 38-year-old man was shot in the back on Arthur Street near Crispin Street in Holmesburg, according to the Inquirer.

In Elmwood, 42-year-old man was shot and killed on South 67th and Dorel Streets at about 5:30 p.m.

A 30-year-year-old man was shot twice at 44th and Brown Streets at about 8:55 p.m. in West Powelton.

Finally, the violence came to an end after a 24-year-old man was shot on the 600 block of Lindley Avenue in Onely at around 9:20 p.m.

Each of the survivors were taken to nearby hospitals, with conditions ranging from stable, to serious, and critical.

The shootings came the same weekend that advocates across the U.S. wore orange in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Day, which happens on the first Friday of each June. The NAACP reports that on average, 100 Americans are killed with guns each day, and many of the victims are young and Black.

On Friday, former President Barack Obama pleaded with people to speak out and vote to for more stringent gun control laws.

"Last week, it was Virginia Beach. But day after day and year after year, too many families and communities are shattered by senseless gun violence. We can't get numb to this. On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, pledge to speak out, #WearOrange — and vote — to protect lives," Obama said on Twitter.