What's the Eagles' secret sauce? Jesus

The Philadelphia Eagles get to share a Lombardi Trophy, but some players also share a faith in Christ.

Members of the Eagles at the October 2017 hotel pool baptism of Eagles wide receiver Marcus Johnson. (Courtesy of Marcus Johnson)

When you celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win on Feb. 8, be sure you're not taking the Lord's name in vain while you do it.

That's because several of the Eagles are devout Christians.

While it's not unusual for athletes to talk about religion, the Eagles currently have an unusually high concentration of devoutly faithful Christian players who openly talk about God and Jesus, and several of the players have even converted in recent seasons.

Quarterback Nick Foles, who led the team to victory in Super Bowl LII, and quarterback Carson Wentz, who had to drop out after tearing his ACL while winning an early NFC playoffs game against the Rams, are both devout "brothers in Christ."

Wentz' charitable Audience of One Foundation has a Christian mission. Teammates Zach Ertz, Trey Burton, Stefen Wisniewski, Chris Maragos, Marcus Johnson and more Eagles openly follow the path and teachings of Jesus Christ. Several players are involved in The Connect Church in Cherry Hill.

"We truly care about each other, we truly care about the growth that each individual has in the word, as believers, as well as friends and family," Ertz told the Associated Press. "There are a lot of guys who are truly trying to boost me up and keep me focused on the main thing, which is obviously the word."

Several players gather for weekly Bible Study on Thursdays, and there's a couples version on Monday nights, the AP reported.

Christian players on the team have stimulated new players to take the plunge into the faith, as well.

In October 2016, six players were reportedly baptized in a bathtub by the Eagles' chaplain at the team's practice facilities, and Johnson tweeted a photo of himself being baptized in a hotel pool the night before an October 2017 game against the Carolina Panthers (the Eagles won, 28-23).

First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!! Cleansed & Reborn in JESUS name!!📢🙏🏾 #WholeHeartedly pic.twitter.com/QtOj2FyRMu — Marcus D. Johnson📢 (@Mojomdj) October 12, 2017

But in 2018, talking about Jesus can be problematic. Conservative pundit Ann Coulter's tweets praising the Eagles after the Super Bowl for being Christian have earned scorn from some left-wing Philadelphian.

"Congratulations, Eagles!!!!!!!!!! QB Nick Foles, Christian!" she tweeted.

Congratulations, Eagles!!!!!!!!!! QB Nick Foles, Christian! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 5, 2018

YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!! COACH GIVES THANKS TO MY LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST!!!!! (Now we know why they didn't want to let us hear from the coach.) — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 5, 2018

NEXT PLAYER THANKS GOD!!!!!!!!!! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 5, 2018

NICK FOLES: "ALL GLORY TO GOD!" — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 5, 2018

But the players are fine with taking a little criticism over their faith, they say.

"Jesus was persecuted everywhere he went," Wentz told the Associated Press in a past interview. "So if Jesus, who is our ultimate example, endured that, then I can endure a couple tweets."