Winter storm expected to bring snow on Wednesday

The snow seen in Center City on the morning of Feb. 11. (Courtesy of Office of the Philadelphia City Representative/@PhillyCityRep)

Philly weather has recently been the source of both good news and bad news for area residents.

The good news is that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow earlier this month and predicted an early spring.

The bad news is that we’re going to get heavy winter weather until then, and this week looks to be no different.

Following a sunny Presidents Day, Tuesday looks to be sunny with a high near 38 degrees. Tuesday night has a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. though, setting the stage for a cold Wednesday.

Groundhog Day came and went and while we’re still getting snow, we can soon count the remaining cold winter days that we have left.

In the meantime, bundle up, stay warm and try not to be outside too long. Jack Frost still has unfinished business to settle, as there is a 90 percent chance for precipitation on Wednesday. Snow is expected during the day before 5 p.m., with a combination of rain, sleet and snow expected during in the evening.

With the accumulation of snow during the day on Wednesday, late starts are expected for local schools, with a chance for school closures if the snowy onslaught ends up being too much to handle.

Things take a warm turn for the better on Thursday, with a slight chance of rain before 1 p.m. and a high of almost 54 degrees.

The weekend brings warmer weather just in time. Friday is partly sunny with a high temperature near 47 degrees.

Showers are expected this weekend with a 60 percent chance of precipitation on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday has an expected temperature of 52 degrees and should end the week on a slightly warmer note.