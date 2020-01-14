Woman allegedly stabbed to death by abusive ex

A woman in southwest Philly was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Tuesday night.

It was reported that the incident took place at 2:45 a.m. on the 6200 block of Upland Street near 60th Street.

The suspect allegedly broke into the woman's home and started an argument with the victim. The suspect and the victim are both 50-years-old.

NBC reports that the suspect was armed with a knife and allegedly stabbed the woman in the neck.

ABC reports that the victim's 27-year-old son witnessed the incident, and when officials arrived on the scene at around 2:30 a.m., the son was holding down the suspect in the house.

Shaney Reid, the victim's friend, told outlets that the son held down the suspect until cops arrived.

"He had to watch his mom die in cold blood in her own home," Reid told outlets.

It was reported by NBC that the son of the victim was distraught when he answered questions from the detectives.

The suspect did not live at the home and was recently kicked out. Reid told outlets that the victim had recently broken up with the suspect after years of abuse, commenting, "These weak men out here who just can't take no. No is no. Go about your business. If they don't want you, they don't want you. You don't got to take their life."

Pcadv.org reports that 123 victims died from domestic violence incidents in 2018 in Pennsylvania. Sixty-seven percent of those deaths involved a person being murdered by a current or former partner.

In 2018, 15 people in the Philadelphia county were killed during domestic violence incidents.

Multiple outlets reported that the man came home a few days prior to the incident and broke the front window.

Police are looking into the 911 calls made from the home.

NBC reports that the suspect remains in custody. It was also reported that the suspect visited the hospital after his fight with the victim's son. The suspect has not been charged, and it is not clear at this time if he had gotten legal counsel.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, you can reach the domestic violence hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. The hotline provides 24-hour support.