Woman fatally stabbed over Philly parking spot dispute

Philadelphia Police have arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed another woman to death during a dispute over a parking spot on Tuesday night.

Cops said they received multiple reports of an altercation over a parking spot that turned violent at about 9:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Lena Street in East Germantown. Officers reportedly arrived at the scene to find the 27-year-old victim lying in the street bleeding from two stab wounds to her chest. The victim was said to be unresponsive, but showed signs of life when she was transported to the hospital. She died about a half hour later.

Witness told police that a 26-year-old woman wearing pink shorts and having red braids had stabbed the victim.

"Police put this description out and 14th district officers did a great job,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told ABC Philly. “About 3 blocks away they saw a female fitting that description with the red braids, the pink shorts. They stopped that female, they brought a witness to the stabbing to the location and witness positively identified the female."

Police said that there were no indications that the two knew each other prior to the deadly altercation. Their identities were not immediately released.