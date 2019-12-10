Woman shot in the face outside West Philly daycare

Surveillance footage from Wilson’s Day Care captured a rather gruesome scene Tuesday: the moment a woman was shot in the face.

The unthinkable crime occurred at 67th and Landsdowne Avenue, located in West Philly, according to the ABC.

Philly PD told outlets that the woman, 31, and was leaving her apartment at around 5:30 a.m. Officials report that someone approached her from the side, and they spoke for a few seconds. With minutes, the assailant reached into their pocket and shot the victim. The surveillance footage shows the visible flash of the gun. CBS reported that the woman tried to block her face from the shot with her cell phone, but was struck in the cheek.

On Twitter, CBS Reporter Matt Petrillo shared a tweet, which features the video. The text read, “Security video shows a man shooting woman in her face in #Philadelphia’s Overbrook section early Tuesday morning. We’re not showing the moment of impact, but the 31-year-old victim was able to get into a car and later walked inside a hospital.”

Security video shows a man shooting woman in her face in #Philadelphia's Overbrook section early Tuesday morning. We're not showing the moment of impact, but the 31-year-old victim was able to get into a car and later walked inside a hospital

CBS spoke to the victim’s cousin, and reported that the car that the woman got into was waiting to take her to work at a local post office.

“He had to have been watching her in order for him to know what time she leaves the house,” the cousin told CBS. CBS also reported that the victim had a relationship with the shooter.

The victim’s landlord and owner of the daycare, Velda Wilson, spoke with ABC about the incident. She told ABC that the woman had recently moved to the area about five or six months ago. She moved in with someone else, who was already living in the apartment.

ABC reports that the shooter went south down 67th street, and the victim eventually got into the car.

Philly PD said the victim was driven to Lankenau Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. It has been reported that the victim will have to undergo reconstructive surgery on her face.

Investigators are looking for clues to help solve the case.