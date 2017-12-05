Police charge woman in stabbing death of 65-year-old South Philly man

Savannah Pharo, 23, is charged with the murder of Michael Massaro.

A 23-year-old woman is behind bars, charged with fatally stabbing a 65-year-old neighbor to death, police said.

Savannah Pharo, 23, is charged with murder in connection with the murder of 65-year-old Michael Massaro, who was found dead early Monday in his South Philadelphia home.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Dec. 4 to the 1200 block of Johnston Street, where they found Massaro "lying on the floor suffering from a stab wound," the police report said.

Massaro was pronounced dead from the single stab wound to the chest at 1:36 am.

Police say they identified Pharo as a suspect and charged her with murder within 16 hours of the death.

They have not yet released a motive.

"We're not really sure of all the details except she was keeping him company and some kind of dispute ensued," Philly police homicide Captain John Ryan told Fox29.

Pharo's mugshot was not immediately available.