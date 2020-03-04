Women’s History Month at The Library Company of Philadelphia

Before we get down to the brass tacks of Women’s History Month events at The Library Company of Philadelphia—March 5th’s lecture on the “Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote” exhibition, March 10th’s collection review on “Greek lyric poet Sappho and her influence on 21st Century feminism,” and a three-part seminar about how Philadelphia women used material culture and domestic spaces to spark revolution (March 11, 25, April 22)—curator Cornelia S. King made a humorous observation.

When asked how many items in its million-plus collection relate to Women’s History, the Library Company’s Chief of Reference and Curator of Women’s History, King stated that, “Everything in our building connects to Women’s History.”

She is quick to add too, that the collection—items of which will be on display through March—focuses on local, national and international women of activist interest such as Philadelphia’s Carrie S. Burnham, an early suffragette who, in 1872, began her plea to be allowed to vote, before becoming the first woman graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School. “She’s one of the untold stories that we need to present this month, along with the more familiar names in women’s history such as Susan B. Anthony—remembered and honored for their part in women’s activism.”

Pamphlets from the Citizens Suffrage Association of Philadelphia that promoted Burnham’s cause will also be on display, as will an exhibition of Burnham’s original papers and reproduced photos hold center stage in the Locust Room of The Library Company.

So too will papers and photos of Frances Willard—women's suffragist and the national president of Woman's Christian Temperance Union—during “Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote.” These are particularly timely in relation to the Super Tuesday aftermath and upcoming November presidential election.

Included in “Rightfully Hers” will be a 1907 postcard (pictured) from Willard, featuring a cartoon of a woman trying to convince a man into voting, with the text, “Among the women who in history brightest have shone / Are those who have left the men's affairs alone, / Who in their homes have found their proper places, / And sought not in crowds to show their faces; / We see you seek a different line- / You are too bold to be my Valentine.”

“The message is clear,” said King of Willard’s snarky Valentine. “If the recipient wants the sender’s love, she shouldn’t be involved in women’s rights activism.”

A more positive message on said postcard is this line of Willard’s: “Alone we can do little, separated we are the units of weakness, but aggregated we become batteries of power.”

The mission of The Library Company of Philadelphia—America’s very first library, founded in 1731 by Benjamin Franklin—insofar as Women’s Rights and African-American equality are concerned, is to feature materials that document pre-20th Century activism. “This is particularly true and pertinent now, looking at Black History and Women’s History and the ongoing issues that we see now and obviously have changed in many ways,” stated King. “Our core issues now have great resonance with the past, such as the tremendous backlash against Victoria Woodhouse when she ran for President in 1872. The idea of a woman running for President still finds people putting on their brakes. That’s worth looking at historically for citizen’s rights and basic human rights.”

Raechel Hammer, the Library Company’s Chief Development Officer, added that education is what allowed the public of its time to make decisions and change the course of history. The same is true of the present, especially when considering Dr. Robyn Muncy’s March 5 talk and exhibition, “Rightfully Hers.”

“The history of our library is that we're born out of civic engagement and out of providing opportunities for all people to get together, and learn,” said Hammer. “To put books in the hands of ordinary citizens… for an educated citizenry.”