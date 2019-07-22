Police shoot teenager on Walt Whitman Bridge

A 17-year-old boy was shot by police on the Walt Whitman Brige early Monday morning after an altercation involving an alleged stolen school bus, according to multiple reports.

Philly police shared with outlets that Delaware River Port Authority cops shot the boy at around 12:45 a.m. in South Philadelphia. The Delaware River Port Authority has yet to share any information about the incident.

CBS also reported that the boy was wielding a knife at officers before being shot. There have been no reports of injured officers.

The boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to CBS. His condition is unknown as of Monday afternoon.

The stolen bus crashed against the guardrail on the eastbound lanes of the Walt Whitman Bridge, according to reports. NBC reports that for hours, only one lane to New Jersey was open.

NBC also shared that the stolen bus had a sign on the sign which read “HOLCOMB.” They also mentioned that A.J. Holcomb confirmed that he was in the process of buying the school bus and it was supposedly set to be delivered to his company in South Jersey this week.

As of Monday afternoon, this investigation is ongoing.