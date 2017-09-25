Zuckerberg weighs in on Philly's cheesesteak war

The king of social networks came down decisively and without hesitation on the side of one of the longest-running factions in the Philly cheesesteak war recently.

Pat’s Steaks was the choice of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, he proclaimed in a Facebook post after making a quiet visit to Philly.

“Traveled all the way to Philadelphia for the best cheesesteak in the land,” Zuckerberg wrote at 10:49 p.m. Sunday.

Pats faces Genos in a famous intersection know for the two stores’ rivalry over who makes the best cheesesteaks.

Beyond Genos, players like Sonny’s, Steve’s, and Beard award-winning John’s Roast Pork have all been contenders in the never ending debate over who makes the best steak.

It is unclear how many, if any, of the competitors Zuckerberg has sampled.

But his pronouncement came down like a new Facebook website update — unannounced and without public discussion.

Even more puzzling is whether Zuckerberg ordered his steak “wiz wit” or without, a detail he did not share online. Pats did not comment on whether wiz was on his steak.