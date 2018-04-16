Springtime in New York means waterfalls inside the subway

The end of winter is a sigh of relief for many New Yorkers — at least the ones who forget how terrible spring can be. Muggy, foggy, unpredictable and, above all, rainy: These are the joys of March and April as we parade around in shorts and sleeveless dresses in hopes of willing away sweater weather.
Mother Nature usually has other plans, as these dispatches from Monday's commute in New York City show. Last week's dramatic temperature swing was thanks to a warm front that got nipped in the bud — literally, in the case of cherry blossom trees — by a cold front over the weekend, producing a severe rainstorm just in time for rush hour. Flash flood alerts went out at 7:20 a.m., but commuters were already living the reality.
Take a look at this gallery of misery courtesy of the brave people who continue to rely on the crumbling New York City subway system. Miranda Hobbes, you're our only hope.
Glad I brought my umbrella today for the rain storm INSIDE 42nd st station. This is unacceptable @MTA ! @NYCTSubway #getittogether #rain #mtasucks pic.twitter.com/Kt5iwqJSMD— Krista Feierabend (@atsirk410) April 16, 2018
Rain Room but without the line! @MTA pic.twitter.com/RUBudFPehn— Mathias Kook (@Mbkook24) April 16, 2018
@MTA @unsuckMTA @NYCMayor so rain storms are normal underground @bryantparknyc at 42nd st station?!? Wtf will the station collapse on us!?! pic.twitter.com/qCcwX0goSh— TinyDancer (@NinetiesDancer) April 16, 2018
Happy Monday!!! Thx @MTA pic.twitter.com/6WHuHz4oIE— BAG LADY (@birdrib_) April 16, 2018
Good morning and welcome to hell pic.twitter.com/EJ39NBwr7R— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 16, 2018
.@NYGovCuomo Fix the subways. cc: @2AvSagas @CynthiaNixon pic.twitter.com/3jJb9Ht1BX— Bret Hyde (@BretHyde) April 16, 2018
Hope you don’t have to get off at Bryant Park pic.twitter.com/kuJYWHwnc3— a ship (@Dangbattleship) April 16, 2018
scenes from 145th st/broadway. @NYCTSubway @MTA @NY1 #justalittlerain pic.twitter.com/vUYed8Se6g— josh guild (@jbguild) April 16, 2018
I remember the good old days when Leaving an extra 30 minutes early to account for bad weather was enough. Help us, Miranda.— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 16, 2018
That's all pretty terrible, yes. But a little flash flood doesn't stop life in the city. This should be the dictionary definition of New Yorkers:
RAINS INSIDE OF SUBWAY CAR; UNFAZED NEW YORKER CONTINUES TO EAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH pic.twitter.com/CzmhYtmkY6— Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) April 16, 2018
But it's not like we could've expected this kind of weather.
Why *should* a city be structurally equipped to deal with heavy rain when it’s — *checks notes* —comprised of islands, tail ends of a larger island and a low-lying continental shelf snaked through with rivers https://t.co/yHbDFFsCLh— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) April 16, 2018
In conclusion:
Good morning Twitter, please enjoy this reminder that spring in New York is a garbage season.— Brandon "Access Diurnalism" Hardin (@bhhardin) April 16, 2018