Two new members join The Barnes Foundation's Board of Trustees

A special announcement was made last week regarding new additions to the Board of Trustees at The Barnes Museum.

Armando I. Bengochea and Jeffrey A. Honickman have both been elected to join the prestigious institution's Board, and they will join 13 other members.

“My fellow trustees and the Barnes staff join me in welcoming Armando and Jeffrey to the Board of Trustees,” says Joseph Neubauer, Chair of the Barnes Foundation Board of Trustees in a release. “Armando’s extensive experience in higher learning, dedication to diversity and inclusion, and critical support of students through his work as senior program officer for Higher Education and Scholarship in the Humanities and director of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship (MMUF) at the Mellon Foundation, will be a significant asset to the Barnes Foundation as we advance our educational mission. Jeffrey and his family are longtime friends of the Foundation and have extended their generosity in remarkable and lasting ways. Over the years, he and his wife, Margie, have generously supported our exhibition and education programs. With Jeffrey’s dedication to our mission and keen business acumen, the Barnes will benefit greatly from his wide-ranging expertise.”

Both Bengochea, senior program officer for Higher Education and Scholarship in the Humanities and director of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship (MMUF) of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and Honickman, a principal of the Honickman group of bottling companies (which includes Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New York, Pepsi-Cola & National Brand Beverages, Ltd., Canada Dry Bottling Company of New York, Canada Dry Delaware Valley Bottling Company, and Canada Dry Potomac Corporation) expressed excitement towards their new roles at The Barnes.

“This is an exciting time to join the Barnes—an institution with a remarkable history, world-renowned collection, and a deep, lasting legacy rooted in education,” said Bengochea in the release. “There is an undeniable forward momentum and excitement surrounding the Barnes, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees to help it continue flourishing.”

“The Barnes has been an important part of our community and I’m delighted to be joining the Board of Trustees as the institution enters its second century–a landmark moment in its history,” said Honickman in the release. “With its historic collection, innovative programs and exhibitions, and its dedication to creating meaningful connections with the community, there is much to look forward to on the horizon.”

To learn more information on The Barnes Foundation, visit barnesfoundation.org