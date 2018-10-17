Plane carrying first lady Melania Trump forced to land after smoke fills cabin

A plane carrying first lady Melania Trump was forced to return to a Maryland Air Force base after the cabin filled with smoke just after takeoff. (Twitter/@meghankwelsh)

A plane carrying first lady Melania Trump was forced to return to a Maryland Air Force base after the cabin filled with smoke just after takeoff.

Melania Trump’s plane returned to Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, about 10 minutes after it took off for Philadelphia Wednesday morning, the press pool traveling with the first lady told CNN.

The plane safely landed, and reporters saw a haze of smoke and smelled something burning. They were given wet towels to put over their faces, CNN reported.

While White House officials did not yet say what caused smoke to fill the cabin of Melania Trump’s plane, her Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told CNN it was a “minor mechanical. Everyone is fine, and everyone is safe.”

Meghan K. Welsh, a producer for Fox News, tweeted after the incident that “we are safely on the ground at Andrews Air Force Base after a thin haze of smoke and strong burning smell in the cabin of Air Force One this morning shortly after takeoff.” Welsh shared an image of the first lady heading to an awaiting vehicle on the tarmac.

The first lady was traveling to Philadelphia to speak about neonatal abstinence syndrome at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and tour a neonatal intensive care nursery. She was slated to return to Washington later in the day.

Grisham said her appearance at the hospital is still planned for later Wednesday, and first lady Melania Trump would travel on a different plane.

