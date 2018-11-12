Give to a local child in need with Tony's Metro Magic 2019

The wish lists include toys for children aged newborn through tween, as well as diapers and coats.

Bernard, who lives in the Boston area, is seen enjoying a present from one of our previous Metro Magic toy drives. PHOTO BY NICOLAUS CZARNECKI/METRO

We are so grateful for our loyal readers, and the kindness they've shown over the years by participating in our annual holiday toy drive, Tony's Metro Magic. We hope to keep the holiday cheer going strong this year, as we mark the toy drive's 10th anniversary.

Our late Editor-in-Chief Tony Metcalf oversaw the project for more than four years before his passing in 2013. Since then, Metro has continued the tradition of Tony's Metro Magic as a way to bring joy to underprivileged kids on our community.

This year's toy drive runs through mid-December to allow time for items to be distributed before the holidays. Metro has created a wish list that readers can access by going to metro.us/magic. Gifts range from $3.99 and up. Diapers, coats, bedding, and other essential items are also available for purchase.

To Donate In New York City

Visit tgt.gifts/metro-nyc-2019 to donate in NYC. Please note that the deadline to donate to the NYC charity is Dec. 13.

To Donate in Boston

Visit tgt.gifts/metro-boston-2019 to donate in Boston. Please note that the deadline to donate to the Boston charity is Dec. 6.

To Donate in Philly

Vistit tgt.gifts/metro-philly-2019 to donate in Philadelphia. Please note that the deadline to donate to the Boston charity is Dec. 15.

This year, items will be directly delivered to the local charities we've partnered with in our Metro cities (New York, Boston, and Philadelphia). For those donating in New York, items will go directly to the Coalition For The Homeless, then distributed to local children. Boston's Heading Home Inc. will receive the items, and Philadelphia's donations will go to the Institute for the Development of African-American Youth (IDAAY).

If you wish to donate, you may visit the links above, choose items, and pay online using Target's secure payment system. Your gifts, along with your name attached, will be automatically delivered to the charities' collection locations.

"The magic and the joy that toy donations bring to our families in need here at Heading Home during such a critical time of year is indescribable," said Martha Buckley, Director of Development for Heading Home. "Each year we support over 700 children in our shelter programs and the ability to provide each of them with the dignity of special, new holiday gifts is a reminder to them and their families that there is a community of people around them who see them and who care. The lasting impact of your generosity extends far beyond the holiday season and brings so much joy to local families in need. Heading Home sincerely thanks all of you for the many years of support each holiday season!"

Metro thanks readers in advance for remembering the children who will spend the holidays in shelters or who may not have presents to open. Even one small gift can make a big difference in a child's holiday season.