Metro Magic wraps up with lots of toys from readers

The 9th annual Metro Magic toy drive has come to a close and we’d like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly thank the readers in Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City for their generous and thoughtful donations.

Named after Tony Metcalf, the former editor-in-chief of Metro US who passed in 2013, the toy drive is dedicated to children in need, especially during the holiday season.

With the assistance of our distribution team in NYC, the first group of toys was delivered to The Coalition for the Homeless in New York City. “We so appreciate it!” said Anya Tudisco, executive assistant for the charity.

In Philadelphia, gifts were delivered to the Institute for the Development of African American Youth (IDDAY). Led by founder Dr. S. Archye Leacock, IDDAY offers programs ranging from Intensive InHome Supervision and Out of School Time to College Bound, Young Fathers United and Don’t Fall Down in the Hood.

Accepting in-kind donations for Boston’s charity organization, Heading Home, Jillian Smith expressed her gratitude for the toys. “We are so honored to be the selected nonprofit from the generous donations of your Boston readers. Thank you, thank you, thank you for all that you do!”

Metro intends to keep Tony’s Metro Magic holiday toy drive going for years to come. “Every year, our readers continue to humble us with their generosity and compassion for children in need over the holidays,” said Alek Korab, Metro US editor-in-chief. “It’s an honor and privilege to continue the tradition of giving back to the community with the help of our readers — for that, we are grateful.”