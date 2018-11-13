New Mueller indictments in Russia investigation are imminent: Report

New indictments in Robert Mueller's Russia investigation are expected imminently, perhaps as soon as this afternoon, CBS News reported this morning.

“I’ve spoken with many sources with knowledge of the Special Counsel investigation, and we do expect new indictments to be coming as soon as today,” CBS correspondent Paula Reid reported.

Mueller's office has been relatively quiet in the lead-up to the midterm elections. That is expected to change in the coming weeks.

The report comes less than a week after President Trump forced out his Attorney General Jeff Sessions and replaced him with his chief of staff, Matt Whitaker, a Trump loyalist who called the Mueller investigation a "witch hunt" and suggested it could be curtailed by starving it of funds. Whitaker now oversees the Mueller investigation.

Mueller and his team have already indicted four Americans once affiliated with Trump's campaign or administration: former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Additionally, Mueller has indicted 13 Russian nationals, 12 Russian intelligence officers, three Russian companies, and three other people for conspiring to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

On Monday, far-right commentator Jerome Corsi told NBC News that Mueller's team told him he could expect to be indicted for perjury. Corsi is an associate of GOP operative Roger Stone, whom Mueller is investigating for his links to WikiLeaks, which released emails stolen by Russian government hackers from Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

The question is whether Stone or any member of the Trump campaign coordinated the email dump with WikiLeaks or Russia. It happened hours after Trump's "Access Hollywood" tape was released. Stone said he had no prior knowledge that the emails would be published.

The case of Michael Cohen — Trump's longtime personal lawyer/fixer — is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District of New York, not by Mueller. But Cohen is reportedly cooperating with the Russia investigation, hoping to reduce his sentence for five felonies, which is scheduled to be handed down on Dec. 12.