Boston commuters can now use the North Station Pedestrian Passageway

Anyone in the greater Boster area who has taken the T knows that “better late than never” is a mantra to live and commute by.

Opened a month later than planned, the North Station pedestrian tunnel is now open to all. The pathway connects riders from on of the T’s major Commuter Rail terminals to the Green and Orange Line North Station stops.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak tweeted photos of the new walkway and the 250-foot-long tunnel is part of a $100 million private investment with the Garden, which also includes more parking spaces in an expanded garage, additional seating inside the Garden and renovations to team locker rooms.

Construction began in November, which forced commuters to cross Causeway Street to the TD Garden in order to transfer lines. The tunnels completion comes just in time to spare riders from the winter conditions.

For the first time in 23 years, the TD Garden will have a discernible front door with a fitting grand entrance directly from Causeway Street.

The atrium entry features a glass canopy which leads to two new escalators, an elevator and stairs for guests to access TD Garden events. The North Station Commuter Rail stop is accessible to commuters through this entrance as well.

The expansion of the Garden’s North Station Garage at 121 Nashua Street and 140 Causeway Street is also open, offering more than 500 new parking spaces.

According to the most recent edition of the MBTA Ridership and Service Statistics released in 2014, about 6,200 people use the Green Line stop and about 10,800 use the Orange Line North Station stops on a normal weekday. An audit of the Northside rail system for April 2013 showed that 28,325 adults used the northern branches of Boston-bound commuter lines on a typical weekday.