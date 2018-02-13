Omarosa warns America of Mike Pence, says he's worse than Trump

The former White House aide says Mike Pence is 'scary' in the latest episode of "Celebrity Big Brother."

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman went after Vice President Mike Pence during a recent clip of Celebrity Big Brother in which she told her houseguests about how Pence is scarier than President Trump.

"Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” Omarosa Manigault Newman told her housemates on Celebrity Big Brother in an episode that aired on Monday.

“We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President, that’s all I’m saying.

During the short clip, Manigault Newman said Vice President Mike Pence believes Jesus Christ tells him to do things.

“I’m Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things,” she said to her housemates.

Omarosa says Mike Pence is scary

Omarosa Manigault Newman, known to many as just Omarosa, was a former contestant on the NBC reality TV show “The Apprentice,” starring Donald Trump as the host. When Trump later become the President of the United States, Omarosa became the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

Her time in the White House was brief. In December she announced her resignation, stating her departure would not go into effect until January 20, 2018. There were several claims that the 44-year-old Trump aide was “physically removed” from the White House, but she denied those claims, saying there was someone who had a “personal vendetta” against her and wanted to spread a fake news story.

Since her departure from the White House and returning to reality television, Omarosa has been candid about her experience working at the White House next to President Trump.

In the previous episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Manigault Newman revealed that she would never again vote for President Trump.

"God no. Never. Not in a million years, never," she said during the season premiere of the CBS reality show. During that episode Manigault Newman went on talk about how she felt “haunted” by Trump’s tweets every day.

While there are many people who may not buy into Manigault Newman’s antics on Celebrity Big Brother, there are many others who might agree with what she said about Trump’s tweets.

In case you’re curious and want to see what he former White House aide will say next, you can tune in to the next episode of Celebrity Big Brother on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.