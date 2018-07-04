One dead following double shooting in Philly’s Kensington homeless camp

Philly police were called to the scene of a double shooting overnight in the Kensington neighborhood.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, an unidentified suspect opened fire on two individuals within the makeshift homeless camp underneath a train trestle, according to 6ABC.

The suspect shot one male in the head. That unidentified victim was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived on the scene of the 2700 block of N. Emerald Street.

The second victim, also an unidentified male, was shot in the legs. The 23-year-old has since been listed in stable condition after being treated at Temple University Hospital.

After Philly Police combed the scene they discovered nine shell casings.

According to Action News, witnesses inside the Kensington homeless camp say they saw the male suspect with a gun leave the scene of the double shooting on a bicycle.

Philly Police is said to have located the man in question since the shooting. He was reportedly brought in for questioning by the Homicide Division. It is unclear if he is in fact the shooter and will be arrested.

Philly Police are asking for the public’s help in the Kensington homeless camp shooting.

Meanwhile, as Philadelphia residents celebrate July 4 other incidents of gun violence have been reported throughout the city.

According to Fox29, police in North Philadelphia are also looking for the suspect or suspects in another similar double shooting case.

On Tuesday just before 11 p.m., authorities were called to West Cumberland Street after shots were fired. One 37-year-old male sustained several gun-shot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Another 37-year-old male was also injured in the shooting and has been listed in stable condition. He is currently said to be recovering at Temple University Hospital.

A single shell casing was recovered from the scene with Philly Police also in search of a suspect in the shooting.