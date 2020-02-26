Dad's Hat PA Rye wins 2020 Icons of Whisky Craft Producer of the Year Award

Bristol is the home for the ever-popular Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye whiskey selection. The distillery follows the classic examples of distilling and delivering spirits from over 200 years of precedence in the USA, dating back to the 1800s. But more specifically, the brand has said to be "Pennsylvania Proud," and now Dad's Hat has another reason to feel prideful.

According to the release, four years after earning the prestigious Craft Whisky of the Year Award from Whisky Advocate Magazine, Dad's Hat PA Rye co-owners Herman Mihalich and John Cooper have yet another honor to add to their resume — the Whisky Magazine Icons of Whisky America Craft Producer of the Year Award for 2020.

The honor was awarded to Dad's Hat earlier this month, on Feb. 11, at the Flatiron Room in New York City. The event hosted a variety of industry professionals from across America who came to celebrate the Icons of Whisky.

Winners from the competition, including Dad's Hat, will now go head-to-head with their industry peers from all over the world to compete for the global title. Those highly anticipated results will be announced at the London Whisky Magazine Awards dinner in March.

"It's such an honor to win this award," said Mihalich in the release. "We take so much pride in what we do, as whiskey producers and local business owners, so to be recognized for our production is really something we are proud of."

"We're excited to compete globally, but to win this award in America is not something we take lightly," added Cooper in the release. "We're so honored and grateful to the selection committee and we're going to continue to produce PA rye the way we know."

The distillery (which is owned and operated by Mountain Laurel Spirits LLC) in addition to Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey also distributes Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey finished in vermouth barrels, and Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey finished in port wine barrels, while MLS also produces Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye. Philadelphians can learn more about Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye by visiting DadsHatRye.com.