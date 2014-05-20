PHOTOS: Transgender celebrities and public figures you should know

Born Charice Pempengco, the Filipino singer became popular in 2007 on YouTube and appeared in a few episodes of Glee. At the time, the singer was peforming as the mononym Charice. In 2015, the singer revealed her new name to Oprah Winfrey, telling her that "my soul is male." In June 2017, the singer took to social media to share the name change.

Jazz Jennings is a YouTube personality and advocate for LGBTQ rights. Jennings was born a male but grew up identifying as female. In June 2018, the young star underwent gender confirmation surgery. Jazz Jennings has her own reality TV show on TLC called "I am Jazz" which follows her life as a teenager and her transition to female.

J. J. Totah is a former child star who is best known for appearances in NBC's comedy "Champions" and films such as "Other People." In 2018 Totah came out as a girl and it was revealed in an essay for Time magazine . "My pronouns are she, her and hers, she wrote. "I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah."

Zeke Smith was a contestant on the CBS show "Survivor" and was outed as transgender by fellow contestent Jeff Varner. Smith shared his experience on the show with The Holywood Reporter, saying he's glad it happened despite all the attention it received initially.

Nicole Maines is an actress and has become the first transgender actress to play a superhero in the CW TV series "Supergirl." The actress is also known for being the Susan Doe in the transgender-rights court case Doe v. Regional School Unit 26. Maines also has a book called "Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family," where she shares her journey.

Gavin Russom is a member of the band LCD Soundsystem. Russom came out as transgender in 2017. During an interview with Pitchfork , she said "Over the last year and a half, I went from my trans identity being something I was in touch with and worked through in one way or another, to suddenly this shift where it’s on the front burner. Now it’s time to become a whole person.”

Amanda Lepore is a transgender fashion model, singer and performing artist. She's recognized as an icon in the New York City fashion seen and is a muse of photographer David LaChappelle. Most recently, she was supposed to be featured on on album cover of Travis Scott's album, "Astroworld," but was removed from the final edit.

Caitlyn Jenner, who was previously known as Bruce, revealed her identity as a trans woman in April 2015 and was featured on the cover of Vanity Fair in July 2015 and accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2015 Espys.

Danica Roem made history when she became the first transgender woman to become an elected official. Roam defeated Republican Robert G. Marshall and was elected as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates in the state’s 13th District.

Carmen Carrera is a reality television star, burlesque performer and is best known for appearing on the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and has been featured in the work of world famous photographer David La Chapelle.

Ines Rau is a 25-year-old transgender model who was born in Paris and is of French-North African descent. She began modeling in Paris and she is best known for her steamy photo shoot for France's OOB Magazine with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. In 2017 she made history when she was featured as Playboy's first transgender playmate.

Isis King is a model and fashion designer who is most known for being on the 11th cycle of Tyra Banks' "America's Next Top Model" and was the first trans woman to compete on the show.

Brazilian supermodel Lea T is considered to be one of the world's most popular models and has been a part of many fashion campaigns. She is best known for modeling in Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy and posing nude for Vogue France.

Alexis Arquette(born, Robert Arquette) is a transgender activist, musician, cabaret performer and actress. She made appearances in several movies and television shows including "Pulp Fiction," "Threesome," "The Wedding Singer," "Roseanne," "Friends" and "Californication." She passed away on September 11, 2016. She was 47.

Laverne Cox is an LGBT advocate and actress who is best known for playing Sophia Burset in the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black."

Janet Mock is a writer, transgender activist, former staff editor at People.com., and the author of "Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More."

Renée Richards is an ophthalmologist and former professional tennis player. She became one of the first spokespeople for the transgender community after she challenged the United States Tennis Association's decision to not allow her to compete in the 1976 Women's U.S. Open.

Fallon Fox is the first openly transgender MMA fighter in the history of the sport.

Valentijn De Hingh is a fashion model and DJ from Amsterdam. She is also the first transgender person ever to be represented by IMG Models.

Hari Nef is a fashion model who made her debut in 2015 during New York Fashion Week. She has starred in campaigns for L'Oreal and Gucci.

Christine Jorgensen was an American trans woman and is considered to be the first person in the United States to receive sex reassignment surgery. She was born George William Jorgensen and was drafted in U.S. Army for World War II.

Caroline Cossey is an English model and has made several TV appearances in the 1980s and 1990s including The Geraldo Rivera Show and The Howard Stern Show. She appeared as an extra in the 1981 James Bond film, "For Your Eyes Only." In 1992 she released a book about her life called, "My Story."

Lana Wachowski is a filmmaker and is known for working with her sibling Lilly on "The Matrix" film trilogy, "V for Vendetta," "Cloud Atlas" and "Sense8."

Filmmaker and younger sibling of Lana Wachowski. She is a co-creator of the Netflix original series "Sense8." In 2016, she won a GLAAD awards for Outstanding Drama Series for her work on the Netflix program.

Lilli Elbe, born, Einar Mogens Wegener, is known for being the first known person to receive sexual reassignment surgery. The 2015 film "The Danish Girl" is loosely inspired by her life as an artist.

Candis Cayne is known for being the first actress to play a recurring transgender role on primetime television.

Former male model Andrej Pejic had sex reassignment surgery in 2014 and now goes by Andreja. The Australian supermodel has been featured in a handful of cosmetics and fashion campaigns including Make Up For Ever and Kenneth Cole's "Be You" campaign.

