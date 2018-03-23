70 percent of millennial women are Democrats: Survey

The gender gap is more than twice as large as it was in 2014.

A huge gender gap has opened up between the two political parties among millennial voters: 70 percent of women born after 1980 favor Democrats, while only 23 percent identify as Republicans.

Millennial men favor Democrats 49 percent to 41 percent. Both sets of data come from a new survey by Pew Research Group.

"Vox" points out that millennial men are the most Democrat-friendly of any age group, but the gender divide in the generation born between 1981 and 1996 is the biggest by far. In the Silent Generation, women prefer Democrats by 8 points; Baby Boomers, by 10 points; Gen-Xers by 11 points. But among millennials, the gap is 21 points — twice as large as it was just three years ago.

Why? "That’s driven by what seems to be an explosive change in millennial women’s political sentiments over just the past two or three years even while most other groups’ views have stayed relatively stable," says "Vox."

In fact, older women have inched more toward Democrats a bit: 48 percent say they're Republican and 46 percent Democratic.

Overall, 59% of millennials told Pew they're Democratic or lean Democratic, compared to 48 percent of Gen X'ers and Boomers and 43 percent of the Silent Generation.

Whether millennials will show up at the polls remains to be seen, but in a Mar. 1 survey by Pew, 69 percent of millennials said they would vote for the Democratic candidate in their district in the 2018 midterms, while only 29 percent said they would support the Republican candidate.

The most recent Pew survey also showed that a record number of college graduates support Democrats. Fifty-four percent of registered voters with a four-year college degree identify as Democrats while 39 percent identify as Republicans. In 1994, those numbers were exactly reversed. Today, 63 percent of people with a postgraduate degree say they're Democrats, compared to 31 percent Republican. In 1994, the numbers were almost even: 47 percent said Democrat and 45 percent said Republican.