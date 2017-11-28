Anthony Scaramucci defends Trump's 'Pocahontas' remark

Anthony Scaramucci sat down with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tuesday morning on "New Day" for his first cable television news interview since his brief stint as Communications Director at the White House. During the interview Scaramuccidefended President Trump’s recent racially charged comment directed at Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

During a White House event to honor Native American WWII veterans, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

"You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said while standing in front of a small group of Navajo veterans. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.” He was also standing beneath a painting of Andrew Jackson, the former president who signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830.

Although President Trump’s comment was widely condemned as a racial slur, the former White House communications director defended Trump when Cuomo asked why the president made his remarks during a ceremony to honor Navajo code talkers.

“That’s the President’s style,” he said. “It’s a little shock-jockey, and listen, I think it’s the style that got him elected. I don’t think he would be in the Oval Office if he didn’t have that style.”

During the interview, Scaramucci and Cuomo went back and forth about why Trump used "Pocahontas" as a racial slur. Scaramucci said whenever racial slurs are directed at him, he brushes the comments off.

Cuomo continued to argue that the president needs to set a standard of decency for the country, while Scaramucci insisted that people, in general, are tired of political correctness. He also tried to justify Trump’s comments by saying Sen. Warren has been nasty to the president in the past.

President Trump has called Sen. Warren by this controversial nickname several times during his presidential campaign, claiming she lied about her Native American heritage.

