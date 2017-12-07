Sen. Bill Cassidy on Roy Moore, Al Franken: 'There is a difference between a 14-year-old girl and an adult female'

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy spoke with Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade about several hot topics including Trump’s tax plan, his thoughts on the president’s endorsement of Roy Moore and why he’s choosing not to support the embattled Alabama candidate for U.S. Senate. He also shared his thoughts about how the sexual allegations could affect the futures of both politicians.

During “The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked Sen. Cassidy to comment about whether President Trump made the right decision to give his full endorsement to Roy Moore, especially while he is facing serious sexual misconduct allegations, including a woman who claims Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14 and he was 32.

“I can't comment on the President's actions. I retracted in my endorsement of Roy Moore and now it's up to the people of Alabama to decide but on a personal level I just decided I don't want to be there.”

Cassidy had very little to say about Al Franken’s actions, but he did state that Franken and Moore’s sexual misconduct allegations are different because one involved a young teenager and the other involved an adult.

“Again, it’s up to the people of Minnesota to decide, but if Al Franken has been involved in this kind of activity as a senator, that’s problematic,” Cassidy said on “The Brian Kilmeade Show.” “On the other hand, there is a difference between a 14-year-old girl and an adult female, I will say that,” Cassidy added.

Several Democrats have called for Franken’s resignation after news anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of groping and forcibly kissing her while they were on a USO tour in 2006. On Thursday, Franken announced his resignation in the midst of new sexual misconduct allegations against him. During his resignation speech, he denounced President Trump and Roy Moore for the sexual misconduct allegations they have against them.

Roy Moore is facing allegations about sexual misconduct allegations from years ago, including one woman who said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14 and another who said she and Moore dated when she was a high school senior.