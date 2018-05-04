Apparently the internet is swooning over Emmanuel Macron's security detail

French President Emmanuel Macron, a security agent who looks like Tommy Lee Jones, French first lady Brigitte Macron, and a security agent who looks like Ricky Martin outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Getty Images)

Who could be more dashing than French President Emmanuel Macron?

The suited-and-booted dudes that serve as his protective detail, it seems.

(Sit down, Trudeau.)

Media types are freaking over pictures of the French version of Secret Service agents that surround Macron. "Armed and dreamy: Emmanuel Macron's HUNKY security detail steals the spotlight," drooled one Daily Mail headline about Macron's recent visit to Washington. "French President Emmanuel Macron has the hottest security in global politics," declared Town & Country.

The magazine thirstily eyed a photo of Macron and his wife Brigitte outside the Lincoln Memorial, inside a ring of well-tailored agents. "With his skinny tie and lapels, pointy-toe shoes, and seriously shellacked hair, he could almost be mistaken for a French Ricky Martin," gushed the magazine about one man, adding, "The man in sunglasses looks like a real-life version of Tommy Lee Jones's character in "Men in Black."

The internet wants more of the Emmanuel Macron security detail

"And it's not just the male security guards," said Town & Country, noting a crisply blazered female agent who was handling crowd control while "giving off effortlessly chic Parisian vibes."

The Mail had more dirt: "One tall, dark and handsome detail — whose looks combine Timothy Olyphant and Ricky Martin — stole the show with his striking appearance complete with facial scruff and styled hair do. The handsome French secret agent who has set pulses racing was hand picked by Brigitte Macron, DailyMail.com can reveal."

Consider it revealed! And that was only half the photo. There were two more agents in impeccably cut blue suits surrounding Macron and his first lady. There were also two American Secret Service agents who looked like — well, American cops.

In January, it was reported that Macron and his guards enjoy a jocular relationship. During one visit to the central French city of Clermond-Ferrance, Macron joked that his agents were illiterate, and one called him an "idiot" and a "bastard" in response.

Macron got decent reviews for his three-day visit with Trump. The pair were touchy-feely in their joint public appearances, but Macron turned le worm in his address to a joint session of Congress, heartily criticizing Trump's "America First" agenda.