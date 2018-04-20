The actress and activist turned New York governor candidate has been harshly critical of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. What party does she belong to?

As Cynthia Nixon kicks off her candidacy for New York governor, the former "Sex and the City" actress has been harshly critical of current Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo. But is Cynthia Nixon a Democrat, or is this just more partisan bickering?

"My mother used to say that she grew up during World War II with a father named Adolf, and then she lived through the 1970s with a husband named Nixon,"she said on "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" this week, her most visible campaign stop so far. "So I am aware of the dubious nature of my last name—but I also have to say, if I was given a choice, I would rather be the good Nixon than the bad Cuomo."

Ouch.

Nixon recently picked up the endorsement of the Working Families party. So you'd be forgiven for wondering about her political affiliation. What party is she running under?

Is Cynthia Nixon a Democrat?

So, is Cynthia Nixon a Democrat? Yes, she's a member of the Democratic Party and has mounted a primary challenge to Cuomo.

Nixon's main argument for her candidacy is that New York is a solidly Democratic state and should be more progressive, similar to California, when it comes to matters like legalizing marijuana and tackling racial and economic inequality. (She also vows to fix the beleaguered subway.)

“We’re a proudly Democratic state, but we've got a governor in there who governs like a Republican," she said on Colbert. "He says he works with the Republicans, but frankly, often at times it looks more like he works for the Republicans." She used the word "centrist" as an epithet multiple times during the appearance.

Nixon's candidacy is about a month old, and she is gaining in the polls, although Cuomo maintains a healthy lead. On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that 58 percent of New Yorkers would vote for Cuomo and 27 percent Nixon — but that's a 16-point gain for Nixon in a month.

The New York gubernatorial primary is Tuesday, Sept. 13.