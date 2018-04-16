How to get your hands on a copy of the James Comey book tomorrow

The much-talked-about James Comey book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," has made major headlines leading up to its release tomorrow, April 17. In The New York Times’ review of the book, critic Michiko Kakutani states that it "underscores just how outside presidential norms Trump’s behavior has been — how ignorant he is about his basic duties as president, and how willfully he has flouted the checks and balances that safeguard our democracy, including the essential independence of the judiciary and law enforcement."

"A Higher Loyalty" is currently #3 on Amazon's Best Sellers List of 2018, which is updated daily (in comparison, Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury" is still #1). CNN Money reported on Friday that, in anticipation of high demand, Flatiron Books printed 850,000 copies, and if you want to get your hands on the highly anticipated James Comey book — assuming you haven't already pre-ordered it — here are your best same-day purchase options.

James Comey book: same-day purchase options

Check out your local bookstores

First thing’s first: if you’re not into online orders, you can lace up your best pair of running shoes and book it to the nearest Barnes and Noble or Amazon Books to try and get a copy of "A Higher Loyalty". If it’s anything like Michael Wolff’s "Fire and Fury," make sure you’re prepared for long lines and for copies to sell out fast.

Representatives from both Amazon Books NYC locations — Columbus Circle and 7 W 34th street — confirmed to Metro that they will be selling "A Higher Loyalty" on release day.

Barnes and Noble pick up

If you don’t want to head out right away, you can use the Barnes and Noble app to reserve a book for pick up in stores. You can also find available copies through the "Pick Up In Store" locator on the Barnes and Noble website.

Amazon Kindle

If you want to read the book on the day of its release, you can order the Kindle edition on Amazon. The company’s tech support told Newsweek that readers might experience a delay "depending on the demand of people downloading the book."

Barnes and Noble Nook

The same goes for Barnes and Noble Nook: you can order it online and expect to be reading it on release day. However, it might take a few hours to download depending on demand.

E-book download

You can also purchase and download the James Comey book through iTunes.

Other James Comey book purchases that aren’t same-day

If you're having trouble finding copies, or you don't mind waiting a few business days to read through Comey's new memoir, you can still go to the Amazon and Barnes and Noble websites to order "A Higher Loyalty". Other websites where you can place orders include, Books A Million, Indie Bound and Powell's.

May the odds be ever in your favor on April 17 and thereafter.

