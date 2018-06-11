Let’s talk about Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows

Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows took center stage at the G7 Summit on June 9 in Charlevoix, Quebec, when they seemed to be sliding down the Canadian Prime Minister’s face.

According to Newsweek, Trudeau was speaking at a press conference with Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, when the supposed eyebrow mishap occurred.

It could have been an odd camera angle or bad lighting, but it didn’t stop social media users from speculating whether or not Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows were fake.

Social media reacts to Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows

Justin Trudeau’s left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump — so what? These days, who doesn’t wear fake eyebrows? pic.twitter.com/EZTeYllCrH — Mike (@Doranimated) June 10, 2018

Just so you know, yes it's true. Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows and takes really good care of us most of the time. But he's really intimidated by @realDonaldTrump, and the sweat loosened the glue that keeps us attached. No biggie — Trudeau's Eyebrows (@TrudeausEyebro1) June 10, 2018

What did Justin Trudeau say at the G7 summit?

But all eyebrows aside, let’s focus on what Trudeau actually said at the G7 summit.

He criticized Trump for his imposition of tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, adding that Canada will move forward with “retaliatory” measures.

“I stand ready to resolve with the President this dispute swiftly, but as I have consistently said, I will always protect Canadian workers and Canadian interests,” Trudeau says. “I highlighted to the President that Canadians did not take it lightly, that the US has moved forward with significant tariffs on our steel and aluminum industry, and particularly, did not take lightly the fact that it’s based on a national security reason that for Canadians who, either themselves or their parents or community members, have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with American soldiers in far off lands in conflicts from the first World War onwards — that it’s kind of insulting. I highlighted that it was not helping, in our renegotiation with NAFTA, and that it would be with regret but with absolute certainty and firmness,that we move forward with retaliatory measures on July 1, applying equivalent tariffs to the ones Americans have unjustly applied to us.”

Trudeau adds, “It is not something we relish doing but we absolutely will do, because Canadians — we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we will not be pushed around.”

Trump’s response to Justin Trudeau

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to respond to Trudeau’s speech.