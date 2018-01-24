Who Is Mike Cernovich?

Everything you need to know about the potential next Steve Bannon.

Mike Cernovich is an online commentator who is one of the most prominent voices of the so-called "alt-right" movement. He started the website Danger & Play to advocate the "men's rights" movement and during the 2016 election became a supporter of Donald Trump and shouty conspiracy theorist via social media and his YouTube channel.

During the presidential campaign, Cernovich was one of the primary propagators of "Pizzagate," a hoax circulated through social media claiming that presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager John Podesta were secretly involved in a pedophile ring run out of a Washington, D.C. pizza restaurant. (It resulted in a man showing up to the restaurant with a shotgun.)

Cernovich, who doesn't consider himself a member of the "alt-right" and prefers the term "American nationalist," is widely reviled for expressing sexist and racist views. He frequently rails against "cucks," the alt-right term for men who aren't conservative enough. In his 2015 dating-tips book, "Gorilla Mindset," he advocated that women submit to "dominant alpha males" and said that "date rape is a liberal fiction." He has said that all immigrants should be IQ tested.

Cernovich also has a significant fan base. On Jan. 23, he attracted 700 attendees to a party he organized in New York City called "A Night for Freedom." As other major alt-right stars have imploded — Steve Bannon fired from Breitbart and Milo Yiannopolous defunded by his powerful backers — "Vanity Fair" speculated on Jan. 24 that Cernovich has the following to fill the vacuum: "Absent Bannon and his protégé [Yiannopolous], Cernovich was the last person on the right with the influence to pull off a convocation of trolls."

Did you really think you were going to stop me? I will out spend, out fight, and out party you. pic.twitter.com/o3H99VZwMp — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 21, 2018

Among other conspiracy theories Cernovich has circulated: He has claimed that Hillary Clinton has Parkinson's Disease, that the Democratic Party is trying to assassinate him and that most people in the media and all A-list actors are pedophiles.

Cernovich is married to his second wife and has an infant child. He said his first marriage was "ruined by feminist indoctrination." He was paid a seven-figure divorce settlement by his ex-wife, a Silicon Valley attorney. He currently lives in the basement of his second wife's parents' home.

During a Reddit AMA session on Dec. 22, 2017, Cernovich was sent questions such as, "Are you genuinely an awful person, or are you just trying to sell books?," "I am a lifelong Republican. Do you realize that everyone who hates you isn't necessarily a 'libtard' and some of us just realize you're a conman and a huckster who lives in a basement?" and "Why did you jack off in a women's car?"

On Dec. 29, 2017, Cernovich announced he would be retiring from social media. He reversed his decision within days after saying it had made his opponents too happy.