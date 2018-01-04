Photo of Sen. Doug Jones's son staring down Mike Pence goes viral

It appeared that Jones' son was looking deep into Pence's soul.

The look on Carson Jones's face is priceless. Credit: Getty Images

On Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence had the honor of swearing in Alabama Senator Doug Jones, but it was Jones’s son that stole the show.

During the ceremony held at the Capitol, wife Louise and sons Christopher and Carson accompanied Senator Doug Jones. Vice President Mike Pence had the honor of swearing in Doug Jones, officially making him the first Democratic Senator in Alabama in 25 years.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was also there to show his support and was seen giving Jones a hug after he was sworn in.

As Vice President Mike Pence held the Bible while Senator Doug Jones took the oath of office, Carson Jones was seen staring directly into the eyes of Pence.

Carson Jones, who is openly gay, appeared to stare deep into the soul of Mike Pence during the ceremony. Pence has a history of making anti-LGBT statements or signing off on laws that oppose the views of the LGBT community.

As soon as the photo was released to the public it went viral.

“Photo of the decade: Doug Jones being sworn in, while his openly gay son QUIETLY DISINTEGRATES THE SOUL OF MIKE PENCE, one Twitter user wrote.

Photo of the decade: Doug Jones being sworn in, while his openly gay son QUIETLY DISINTEGRATES THE SOUL OF MIKE PENCE. pic.twitter.com/wTKHAZSrOx — Derek Milman (@DerekMilman) January 4, 2018

“Wow. The look on the face of Doug Jones' proudly gay son Carson as bigot Pence swears him in: priceless, author Steve Silberman wrote.

Wow. The look on the face of Doug Jones' proudly gay son Carson as bigot Pence swears him in: priceless. https://t.co/0gPIcDpXXk pic.twitter.com/asMD36eCrd — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) January 4, 2018

That's the look of recognizing someone from their Grindr profile. — Voight-Kampff Test (@enjen99) January 4, 2018

This photo is everything. Truly glorious. — Tom Lewis (@Elder_Cincy_Guy) January 4, 2018

Carson Jones later posted the picture to his Instagram account with the hashtag “#nocaptionneeded.”

Doug Jones became the 49th member of the Senate after he defeated Republican candidate Roy Moore in a special election on December 12.