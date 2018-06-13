Everything you need to know about Naomi Biden, Joe Biden's granddaughter

Naomi Biden, the 24-year-old granddaughter of former Vice President Joe Biden, became known to internet audiences over the weekend, when President Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, posted Instagram stories of the pair hanging out together in the Hamptons. What do we know about Naomi Biden?

1. She's one of five Biden grandchildren

Naomi Biden is the daughter of Joe Biden's son Hunter. Her mother's name is Kathleen; her parents divorced in 2017. Naomi has a brother, Finnegan, and a sister, Maisy. She has two cousins, Natalie and Hunter, the children of Joe Biden's son Beau, the former attorney general of Delaware who died in 2015 of brain cancer.

2. She's named for Joe Biden's late daughter

Joe Biden has often spoken about the car accident that killed his first wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, in 1972, just one month after he was first elected to Congress. Naomi Biden is her named for Joe's late daughter.

3. Her dad is now dating her aunt

In March 2017, Hunter Biden announced that he was dating his late brother's widow. He said in a statement: "Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.” Joe Biden reiterated that support in a statement of their own.

4. Naomi Biden and Tiffany Trump went to the same college

Naomi Biden and Tiffany Trump were in the same year at the University of Pennsylvania, where Tiffany studied sociology and Naomi international relations. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump attended their graduation in 2016.

5. They seem to be friends, but details are scarce

Page Six described Naomi and Tiffany as "college pals," but not much has been reported beyond that. Last weekend, Tiffany attached a sticker of interlocking hearts to her Instagram story of herself and Naomi. But the pair seem to share a taste for staying out of the headlines that stalk their families.