Obamas draw cheering crowd in New York as the leave Greenwich Villageapartment

Michelle and Barack Obama at a community event for the Obama Presidential Center in May. Photo: Getty

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle drew cheering crowds as they lefts a posh apartment building in Greenwich Village in New York on Sunday.

A video shows the former first couple, Michelle dressed in a black dress and Obama in his typical business casual, walking toward a black armored SUV as crowds, held back on the sidewalks by Secret Service, cheer and wave in support.

“We love you!” one patron yells from outside the frame as former President Obama waves and Michelle offers a smile.

“Still my president,” shouts another.

"Number one," the crowd continued. "Thank you for everything."

Check out this exclusive video obtained by the Daily Mail:

The Obamas had been spending some time in New York City following a speech the former president gave on Wednesday at a conference for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The visit came on the heels of another Republican-lead effort to repeal Barack’s landmark healthcare bill, the Affordable Care Act with a bill he said could inflict 'real human suffering' on Americans.

While acknowledging that the Affordable Care Act, dubbed “Obamacare” wasn’t perfect, Barack said it was better for Americans overall.

Barack also admitted during his Wednesday address in New York City that he’s been “frustrated” by the GOP’s repeated attempts to repeal Obamacare and dismantle other portions of his presidential legacy.

“'And so when I see people trying to undo that hard-won progress for the 50th or 60th time, with bills that would raise costs or reduce coverage, or roll back protections for older Americans or people with pre-existing conditions – the cancer survivor, the expecting mom or the child with autism, or asthma, for whom coverage once again would be almost unattainable – it is aggravating,' Barack said, in his speech, which has an overall positive tone.

One of Barack’s major sticking points with the Graham Cassidy bill is that Republicans are pushing for a vote before the Congressional Budget Office has a chance to weigh in.

“'And all of this being done without any demonstrable economic or actuarial or plain common-sense rationale, it frustrates,” Barack said.

Republicans have until Sept. 30 to pass the bill under reconciliation rules, which would allow it to pass with just 51 votes. So far senators from Arizona, Alaska, Maine and Kentucky have indicated they would vote “no” on the bill as it stands.