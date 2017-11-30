Roy Moore blames LGBT community, socialists for spreading sexual misconductclaims

Moore also used the word "they" to describe the people he believes conspired against him during his campaign.

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore stood before churchgoers Wednesday night and blamed gays, bisexuals, transgender people and socialists for the multiple sexual assault allegations against him that have come to light in recent weeks.

The Alabama Republican delivered a campaign speech at the Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Theodore, Alabama.

Moore is currently facing sexual misconduct allegations that were first reported by the Washington Post. It was reported that he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the 1970s when he was 32. It was also reported that Moore was banned from a local mall in Alabama in the 1980s because he used to show up and try to pick up young girls.

During his sermon-like speech, Moore used the word “they” to describe the people who are creating the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

As the congregation applauded with enthusiasm, Moore went on to explain what he means by “they.”

"They’re liberals. They don’t hold conservative values. They are the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender who want to change our culture. They are socialists who want to change our way of life and put man above God and the government is our God. They're the Washington establishment...who don't want to lose their power," he said passionately before the churchgoers.

In the video, you can hear the audience applaud and shout “yes” and “right” as Moore went through the list of people he feels are responsible for creating the allegations against him.

Buzzfeed News reports there was at least one heckler in the crowd who contested Moore’s statements during the campaign speech.

Fox News producer Dan Gallo was at the service and reported that the heckler was quickly removed.

According to AL.com, comedian Tony Barbieri, also known as Jack Byrd, crashed Moore’s service and was escorted away by police. AL.com reports Barbieri was in attendance along with a film crew from the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

