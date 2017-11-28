Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Politics

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a 'tiny shriveled husk left in her soul': GOP strategist

Rick Wilson with the shots fired.
Rick Wilson condemns Sarah Huckabee Sanders for defending Trump's Pocahontas comments
GOP Strategist Rick Wilson bashes Sarah Huckabee Sanders for defending Trump. Photo: Getty Images

When President Trump called Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) “Pocahontas” yet again at a ceremony honoring Native American WII veterans, you could just hear a good majority of America let out a laugh. But not the ha-ha kind. It was an incredulous, can-you-believe-what-he-just-said chuckle-groan of sorts. (Just go with it.)

If you need a refresher, here’s the video:

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders quickly came to Trump’s defense under a blast of questions and allegations from reporters. She said, among other things, that “Pocahontas” is not a racial slur (even though the National Congress of American Indians and spokespeople such as the Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye have condemned the president’s use of the word). 

But GOP strategist Rick Wilson fired back on CNN last night, reports Huffington Post, essentially saying that Sanders' job is to lie for Trump so that his mistakes aren't so messy. She’s required, Wilson stated, to be a “serial congenital liar in defense of Donald Trump’s latest outrages.”

“I mean,” Wilson continued, “she probably has some like tiny, shriveled husk left in her soul where she realizes this is the wrong thing to do. But she does it anyway because otherwise they’ll replace her.” Woah.

Watch the full clip below:

Well, Warren, who is part Cherokee, certainly wasn’t laughing. She took offense (as many deemed appropriate), telling CNN that she “really couldn’t believe it.”

“There he was in a ceremony to honor Native Americans — men who had really put it all on the line…and President Trump couldn't even make it through a ceremony to honor these men without throwing in a racial slur,” Warren said. “He thinks that somehow he’s going to shut me up with that, and it’s just not going to happen. It didn’t work in the past, it’s not going to work in the future.”

 

 

 
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : November 28, 2017
Tags:Donald TrumpSarah Huckabee SandersRick Wilson
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

 
Trending