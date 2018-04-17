Home
 
Stormy Daniels reveals sketch of man who threatened her and daughter

There’s a $100,000 reward for leads.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : April 17, 2018 | Updated : April 17, 2018
Stormy Daniels sketch
Tuesday, April 17, Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti sit down with the co-hosts of The View. Photo: Getty Images

At the end of March, Stormy Daniels appeared on a segment of "60 Minutes" and revealed that a man had threatened her and her infant daughter back in 2011: she was to stay mum about the alleged affair she’d had with Trump. And now, the adult film star is coming out with what she says the man "absolutely" looks like. The Stormy Daniels sketch, unveiled on "The View" this morning, appears below:

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, tweeted in the early a.m. hours that the investigation — which he could not uncover much about to "The View" co-hosts —  is "a search for the truth."

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. ... You know, getting all the stuff out," Daniels told Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes" late last month. "And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone." Watch her detail this encounter below: 

Stormy Daniels sketch

This composite sketch, based on Daniels' memory of that day, was drawn by forensic artist Lois Gibson. 

The Stormy Daniels sketch includes the following descriptions:

30’s to early 40’s

Lean but fit

Between 5’9” and 6 feet tall

When asked why she didn’t turn to the police back when the incident allegedly occurred, Daniels named two reasons: she was scared, and she would have had to go public with the Trump affair. Daniels also revealed that she hadn’t told her husband about the threat or about having sex with the now-president (which she claims happened in 2006).

"I didn’t want him to think I was a bad mom or that I put our daughter in danger," she explained on "The View".

Avenatti wants the public to send any leads to idthethug@gmail.com. There’s a $100,000 reward for information. 

WATCH: Stormy Daniels sketch revealed on "The View"

 
