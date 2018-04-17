Stormy Daniels reveals sketch of man who threatened her and daughter

Tuesday, April 17, Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti sit down with the co-hosts of The View. Photo: Getty Images

At the end of March, Stormy Daniels appeared on a segment of "60 Minutes" and revealed that a man had threatened her and her infant daughter back in 2011: she was to stay mum about the alleged affair she’d had with Trump. And now, the adult film star is coming out with what she says the man "absolutely" looks like. The Stormy Daniels sketch, unveiled on "The View" this morning, appears below:

Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels said threatened her, unveiled on “The View” pic.twitter.com/YHxZaSkuaC — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 17, 2018

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, tweeted in the early a.m. hours that the investigation — which he could not uncover much about to "The View" co-hosts — is "a search for the truth."

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. ... You know, getting all the stuff out," Daniels told Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes" late last month. "And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone." Watch her detail this encounter below:

Not long after the magazine story was killed, Stormy Daniels says she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’” pic.twitter.com/JMskKQiYCi — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch

This composite sketch, based on Daniels' memory of that day, was drawn by forensic artist Lois Gibson.

The Stormy Daniels sketch includes the following descriptions:

30’s to early 40’s Lean but fit Between 5’9” and 6 feet tall

When asked why she didn’t turn to the police back when the incident allegedly occurred, Daniels named two reasons: she was scared, and she would have had to go public with the Trump affair. Daniels also revealed that she hadn’t told her husband about the threat or about having sex with the now-president (which she claims happened in 2006).

"I didn’t want him to think I was a bad mom or that I put our daughter in danger," she explained on "The View".

Avenatti wants the public to send any leads to idthethug@gmail.com. There’s a $100,000 reward for information.

$100,000 reward for information leading to the positive identification of the man that threatened Ms. Clifford in Las Vegas. Send all leads to idthethug@gmail.com. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 17, 2018

WATCH: Stormy Daniels sketch revealed on "The View"