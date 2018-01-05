The Foreman Forecast: Gearing up for Trump's 'dishonest,' 'corrupt' media awards

I didn’t buy a load of bread, eggs and milk for the bomb cyclone, but I’ll assure you this: I’m laying in a serious supply of popcorn, ginger ale, and Mike and Ike’s for the big awards show on Monday.

Which awards, you say? Well, of course I’m talking about President Trump’s tweeted promise to announce “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR…Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

I can’t imagine anything more exciting. After all, he’s spent a surprising amount of time (I mean, for the Leader of the Free World) tweeting, complaining, and generally carping about media coverage ever since he’s taken office and I’m truly curious to see what he considers the worst of a bad lot. It’s tricky, since many of the reports that have irritated him the most have turned out to be…you know…true. And quite often when he’s wanted more coverage of things he’s said they’ve turned out to be…you know…false.

That said, I imagine he’ll have to thread the needle a bit with his categories to make sure he doesn’t just get called out again for getting something wrong. (If this were a movie, we’d flash edit right now to Sarah Huckabee Sanders dropping some antacids into a glass of water and sighing.)

Now, when I first saw this I feared it might be an inside job; that he’d roll out a whole bunch of his own team’s falsities and then cart off all the awards for himself. After all, he does like talking about how things are “rigged.” But that doesn’t seem to be the case.

I was asked by a friend shortly after the awards were promoted by the presidential thumbs, whether it would be good or bad for me to get one. And I said my job is not to be the president’s enemy, nor his friend, nor to care what he thinks of me, so it did not matter. But who am I kidding? A Trumpy on the shelf would be a real conversation starter. And if anyone asked, “Is it real?” I’d just say, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”